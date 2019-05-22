Bollywood’s most happening couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have not publically confirmed their relationship but they are often spotted together at dinner dates and outings. However, both the stars were spotted together with Disha blushing and smiling all the time is enough proof of their brewing romance. Recently, the rumoured love birds were spotted together at a dinner date and while they were coming out they were clicked by the paparazzi. Now, the pictures have made their way to social media and are taking the internet by storm.

In the photos, Disha and Tiger can be seen giving us major couple goals as they twin in black. While Disha can be seen wearing a black tank top with black lowers, Tiger is seen sporting a black sleeveless shirt teamed up with black denim. Baaghi 2 actors were all smiles as they walked out of the restaurant.

Check out the pictures here:



Earlier, they were spotted at the screening of Student of The Year 2 and even there the duo was spotted twinning in white.

Earlier, Tiger Shroff was asked a question on his relationship status with Disha and she was quoted saying by Pinkvilla, “I like to take it slow, slow motion mein.” He was also asked to throw light on his relationship with Disha on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, he maintained that they just like to spend time with each other.

On the work front, while Tiger’s SOTY 2 is his latest release, Disha’s Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead, is preparing for release next month during Eid. The actor is playing the character of a trapeze artiste in the film. She has got Mohit Suri’s Malang next up her sleeve. The shooting of the film has already begun and Disha even posted a picture with Aditya Roy Kapur from the sets. It’s slated for release on Valentine’s Day next year.