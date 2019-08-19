Mumbai: Veteran music director-composer Mohammed Zahur Hashmi, popularly known as Khayyam, passed away late on Monday of cardiac arrest. He was 92.

Khayyam, who was admitted to the ICU of Sujay Hospital a few days ago following an infection in the lungs, was known for composing music for films like ‘Kabhie Kabhie’ and ‘Umrao Jaan’.

Ghazal singer Talat Aziz confirmed reports to a leading daily that Khayyam passed away at 9.30 PM and what led to his demise was bilateral lung infection.

The musician had been awarded the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Padma Bhushan. He started his career in music in Ludhiana at the age of 17. After his first big break with ‘Umrao Jaan’, the composer made a permanent place for himself in the industry and his tunes continue to be loved even today. His awards include a National Award apart from other tributes for his various works.

Apart from films, the composer will also be remembered for his non-film songs like Paaon padun tore shyam, Ghazab kiya tere vaade pe aitbaar kiya, to name a few.