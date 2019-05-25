On his father, Sunil Dutt‘s 14th death anniversary on Saturday, his son and actor Sanjay Dutt got emotional and posted a black and white photograph of ‘the pillars of our family’. He took to social media to express how much he misses both his parents. Dutt posted the picture in which Sunil and Nargis Dutt were seen posing with all their three kids – Sanjay Dutt, Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. He captioned the image as, “The pillars of our family! I miss you mom and dad”. (sic)

Dutt’s sister and Congress politician Priya Dutt also shared a photograph of herself posing with her late father. She talked about the need for treating parents with all the love and care in the world. The caption on her post read, “Parents are so precious, always treat them with loving care. You will only know their value when you see their empty chair. It’s been 14 years today since his last hug and I miss him everyday.”

Sunil Dutt was one of the most respected movie personalities in the industry. He was also one of the most reverred politicians of his time. Last seen in Lage Raho Munna Bhai with his son Sanjay Dutt, the veteran actor had worked in popular films like Sadhna, Mother India, Ek Phool Char Kaante, Gumraah, Mera Saaya and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. among others. In 1968, he was honoured with the Padma Shri by the government. He died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005 at his residence in Mumbai.