The annual National Film Awards ceremony is expected to see many prominent faces from the Indian film industry. Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal will share the Best Actor trophy for their performances in AndhaDhun and Uri: The Surgical Strike, respectively. The Best Actor award will be conferred on South Indian actor Keerthy Suresh for her performance in Telugu film Mahanati. Uri’s Aditya Dhar will also be present to receive the Best Director award. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was to be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema at the event, tweeted on Sunday about not being about to make it to the ceremony due to high fever.

Check out the complete list of the winners here:

Best Original Screenplay: Chi Arjun La Sow

Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun

Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho

Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak

Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle

Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women

Best Garo Film: Anna

Best Marathi Film: Bhonga

Best Tamil Film: Baram

Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

Best Urdu Film: Hamid

Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja

Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria

Best Telugu Film: Mahanati

Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami

Best Konkani Film: Amori

Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing

Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta

Best Gujarati Film: Reva

Best Choreography: Padmaavat, Ghoomar

Best Special Effects: Awe, KGF

Best Music Direction: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat

Best Background Music award: Uri

Best Makeup Artist: Ranjith for Awe

Best Costume Designer: Mahanati, Rajshree Patnaik, Varun Shah and Archana Rao

Best Action: KGF

Best Lyrics: Manjutha for Nathicharami

Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam

Best Editing: Nathicharami

Best Location Sound: Tendlya

Best Sound Design: Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Mixed Track: Rangasthalam

Best Dialogue: Tarikh

Best Cinematography: Ulu

Best Children’s Film: Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale, Kasaragodu

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani

Nargis Dutt Award for National Integration: Ondanya Eradalu

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho

Jury Awards: Kedara (Bengali)

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Sudhakar Reddy Yakanthi for Naal

Best Female Playback singer: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave from Nathicharami

Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat

Best Film on Social Issues: Pad Man

Special Mention: Sruthi Hariharan, Chandrachud Rai, Josy Joseph, Savitri

Most film-friendly state: Uttarakhand

Best book on cinema: Malayalam Book Mano Prarthana Pulley; In A Cult Of Their Own gets Special Mention

Best Film Critic: Blase Johnny (Malayalam), Ananth Vijay (Hindi)

Non-feature film category

Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai

Best Short Fiction Film: Kasab

Social Justice Film: Why Me, Ekant

Best Investigation Film: Amoli

Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness

Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala

Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji

Best Environmental Film: The World’s Most Famous Tiger

Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum

Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu: The Edison of India

Best Arts and Cultural Film: Munkar

Best Debut non-feature film of a Director: Feluda

Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs

The 66th National Film Awards will be held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Monday. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar is also expected to be at the ceremony. As per a press release, India’s President Ram Nath Kovind has planned to host a high tea for the winners after the event.