Seven years back, filmmaker Karan Johar introduced three of the most sought after movie stars today – Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Student of The Year. The candy floss cinema changed the lives of many associated with the film as it was deemed as the modern love story set in a dreamy high school. The film introduced the term ‘Ishq Vala Love’ and also gave the hit jodis of Alia and Varun – they were paired in three films afterward. It also triggered real-life romance between Alia and Sidharth who dated for many years before breaking up in 2017.

Now, the lead stars and director Karan Johar recalled all the good memories associated with the shooting of the film by making lovely posts on social media. KJo wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram and posted a clip of the scenes from the film. He thanked all the stars along with his other team members for giving him an extended family and love he can cherish his entire life. He called Alia his daughter and Sidharth, his ‘silent strong energy’. The director also thanked Varun for being a pure friend in his life and not shying away from calling him and helping him at odd hours.

A part of Karan’s caption on the post read, “7 years ago I made a film and a family…..a family I can proudly call my own…. I look back at SOTY with abundant love in my heart…thank you @aliaabhatt for being my daughter …for your infectious love and your large heart..for just being YOU!…” (sic). Check out the entire post here:

An overwhelmed Sidharth commented on the post and thanked Karan for having faith in his talent and always encouraging him to do better. His comment read, “Thank you for never doubting my capabilities & always bringing out the best side of me! You know I’ll always have your back, no matter what! Love you too!!!” (sic) Here’s what Varun and Alia tweeted about #7YearsOfSOTY

#7yearsofsoty a life changing movie for me thank u to everyone who worked on this and thank u @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @SidMalhotra @aliaa08 and all the fans involved in making this film so loved pic.twitter.com/LiCjMKmY85 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 19, 2019

Sidharth, who played the character of Abhimanyu Singh, took to Instagram to make a separate post about his debut film completing seven years in the industry. Sid thanked all and expressed his excitement over his journey in Bollywood. He wrote about ‘nervousness’ he experienced on the first day of the shooting. The caption on his post read, “That feeling of the first day on the sets, the nervousness & the excitement… it’s all so fresh in my memories. Can’t believe it’s 7 years to #SOTY already! Grateful for the journey so far. Excited for what lies ahead. Thank you guys. Love & respect 🙏♥️‬” (sic)

Student of The Year might have been criticised for promoting nepotism in the industry and for being just another commercial entertainer which has no connection with reality. But, it gave three of the most celebrated stars to the Hindi film industry and all of them proved their acting prowess.