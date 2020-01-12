The Playing 11 of Kabir Khan‘s ’83 have started unveiling their looks and dropping their looks excitedly on his social media handle is lead star Ranveer Singh who after revealing Tahir Raj Bhasin’s first poster, released that of Jiiva’s. While Ranveer himself essays the role of Indian cricket team’s former captain, Kapil Dev, Tahir plays India’s Little Master, Sunil Gavaskar and Jiiva portrays Chika aka Krishnamachari Srikkanth.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Kabir and Ranveer both gave their own quirky descriptions to the two stars. While Kabir captioned Tahir’s look as, “Entering the World Cup, he was the only man the West Indies pacers feared. Presenting Kapil Dev’s first devil – India’s Little Master, #Sunil Gavaskar! #ThisIs83 (sic),” Ranveer described, “TAHIR RAJ BHASIN as The Little Master SUNIL GAVASKAR #ThisIs83 (sic).” Tahir himself expressed, “Inki batting ne dushman ke chakke chuda diye! Essaying the Little Master’s role has been such a humbling experience. Presenting the man, the legend, #SunilGavaskar! #ThisIs83 (sic).”

Introducing Jiiva, Kabir wrote, “The highest scorer in the World Cup finals… there was never a dull moment when Chika was on the pitch. Presenting the “Dhadpadango” devil #KrishnamachariSrikkanth! #ThisIs83 (sic)” while Ranveer elaborated, “IT’S CHIKA, MACHA !!! The Swashbuckling South Indian Strokeplay Sensation! Presenting @actorjiiva as #KrishnamachariSrikkanth! #ThisIs83 (sic).” Jiiva himself acknowledged, “Inki batting ka kya kehna! I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to play him on the big screen. Presenting the Indiana Jones of Indian cricket, #KrishnamachariSrikkanth! #ThisIs83 (sic).”

Filmmaker Kabir Khan recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film ’83 with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and others. It’s a film based on India’s first World Cup win and gives life to all those moments that remain history. It was in 1983 that Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev had led the team to lift the World Cup trophy by defeating the champion team West Indies. There’s a lot of buzz around the film because, for many who were not even born then to experience that moment, ’83 movie is like history repeating itself for them to cherish.

In ’83, Khan made sure to rope in people who were associated with the cricket from the very beginning. Therefore, the sons of the cricketers who played the World Cup tournament in 1983 were cast. The director revealed that many cricket legends were present at the stadium during the shooting of the winning scene. One of them was Clive Lloyd, the captain of the ’83 West Indies team, who had arrived to support his son who was playing his (Clive’s) role in the film. However, when the trophy scene was being shot, he refused to come closer saying he didn’t want to see the cup being taken away for the second time in his life.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R. Badree, the film is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.