The much-awaited next look of Kabir Khan‘s playing 11 in ’83 is out with lead star Ranveer Singh unveiling Chirag Patil’s first look as his father, Sandeep Patil. Gushing over “Mumbai ka Sandstorm”, the makers treated fans to the latest look of Kapil Dev’s devil.

While Kabir presented him as, “The handsome hard hitter who could demolish the opposition with his bat. Presenting the Mumbai ka Sandstorm – #SandeepPatil. #ThisIs83 (sic),” Ranveer introduced him as, “SANDY STORM! He’s a Chip off the Old Block ! @iamchiragpatil plays his Father #SandeepPatil in @83thefilm ! #madlegit #ThisIs83 (sic).” Emotionally high on essaying his father’s character in the upcoming sports drama, Chirag expressed, “As a boy I idolized him; now I aspire to be a man like him. How fortunate must I be to portray my superhero on screen. The man who took India to the finals Presenting Mumbai ka Sandstorm, Sandeep Patil! #ThisIs83 (sic).”

So far, four other posters of ’83 have been released introducing Chika aka K Srikkanth of Kapil Dev’s devil played by Jiiva, Tahir Raj Bhasin who plays India’s Little Master, Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder ‘Jimmy’ Amarnath and Jatin Sarna as the ‘fearless batsman who could single-handedly change the game for India’ aka Yashpal Sharma. ’83 is a film based on India’s first World Cup win and gives life to all those moments that remain history.

It was in 1983 that Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev had led the team to lift the World Cup trophy by defeating the champion team West Indies. There’s a lot of buzz around the film because, for many who were not even born then to experience that moment, ’83 movie is like history repeating itself for them to cherish.

In ’83, Khan made sure to rope in people who were associated with the cricket from the very beginning. Therefore, the sons of the cricketers who played the World Cup tournament in 1983 were cast. The director revealed that many cricket legends were present at the stadium during the shooting of the winning scene. One of them was Clive Lloyd, the captain of the ’83 West Indies team, who had arrived to support his son who was playing his (Clive’s) role in the film. However, when the trophy scene was being shot, he refused to come closer saying he didn’t want to see the cup being taken away for the second time in his life.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R. Badree, the film is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.