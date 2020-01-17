Adding to fans’ knowledge of the cricketer who took the highest number of wickets in 1983’s World Cup, Ranveer Singh dropped Nishant Dahhiya’s first look as Kapil Dev’s ‘all-rounder devil’, Roger Binny, in Kabir Khan-directorial ’83. Making fans gush over the close resemblance, Nishant’s first look poster is currently breaking the Internet.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Kabir and Ranveer dropped the first look which features Nishant ferociously aiming to bowl the batsman. While Kabir introduced him as, “The highest wicket taker of the 1983 World Cup, this tall all-rounder came through when the country needed him. Meet the next devil, #RogerBinny! #ThisIs83 (sic),” Ranveer presented him as, “RIP IT LIKE ROG!!! IMPOSING, FEROCIOUS & DEADLY!!! Presenting @nishantdahhiya as the famed all-rounder #RogerBinny #highestwicketsintheworldcupwhatchuknowaboutthat #ThisIs83 (sic).” Nishant himself gushed, “What an incredible pleasure it’s been to essay the role of the highest wicket taker in the 1983 World Cup. Presenting ROGER MICHAEL HUMPHREY BINNY. The unsung hero ! #RogerBinny! #ThisIs83 (sic).”

So far, five other posters of ’83 have been released introducing Chika aka K Srikkanth of Kapil Dev’s devil played by Jiiva, Tahir Raj Bhasin who plays India’s Little Master, Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder ‘Jimmy’ Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as the ‘fearless batsman who could single-handedly change the game for India’ aka Yashpal Sharma and Chirag Patil who plays his father and ‘Mumbai ka Sandstorm’, Sandeep Patil. ’83 is a film based on India’s first World Cup win and gives life to all those moments that remain history.

It was in 1983 that Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev had led the team to lift the World Cup trophy by defeating the champion team West Indies. There’s a lot of buzz around the film because, for many who were not even born then to experience that moment, ’83 movie is like history repeating itself for them to cherish.

In ’83, Khan made sure to rope in people who were associated with the cricket from the very beginning. Therefore, the sons of the cricketers who played the World Cup tournament in 1983 were cast. The director revealed that many cricket legends were present at the stadium during the shooting of the winning scene. One of them was Clive Lloyd, the captain of the ’83 West Indies team, who had arrived to support his son who was playing his (Clive’s) role in the film. However, when the trophy scene was being shot, he refused to come closer saying he didn’t want to see the cup being taken away for the second time in his life.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R. Badree, the film is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.