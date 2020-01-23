Sealing the list of playing 11 in Kabir Khan‘s ’83, lead star Ranveer Singh dropped R Badree’s first look as Kapil Dev’s “support system for the team”, Sunil Valson. Setting fans on a frenzy, the new poster featured R Badree acing the composed demeanor of the left-handed medium pacer.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Ranveer and Kabir shared R Badree’s first look in the Indian cricket team’s old jersey. While Kabir presented him as, “The left handed medium pacer. Vally was the support system for the team. Give it up for the last Devil #SunilValson. #ThisIs83 (sic),” Ranveer introduced him as, “The Strong, Silent and Staunch Support System of Team India Presenting @rbadree as the left-handed medium pacer #SunilValson aka VALLY #ThisIs83 (sic).” R Badree himself gushed, “India ke ace of pace! So proud to have played the role of this outstanding cricketer. Presenting #SunilValson! #ThisIs83 (sic).”

With that, all the posters of ’83 have been released introducing the various members of Kapil Dev’s playing 11 who brought the World Cup trophy home in 1983. They introduced Chika aka K Srikkanth of Kapil Dev’s devil played by Jiiva, Tahir Raj Bhasin who plays India’s Little Master, Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder ‘Jimmy’ Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as the ‘fearless batsman who could single-handedly change the game for India’ aka Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil who plays his father and ‘Mumbai ka Sandstorm’, Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Nishant Dahhiya’s as ‘all-rounder devil’ Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as the dynamic Madan Lal, Sahil Khattar’s first look as wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani, Ammy Virk as “Ballu Paaji” Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Addinath Kothare as ‘the colonel’ Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as the “youngest gun amongst the Devils”, Ravi Shastri and now R Badree as the left-handed medium pacer, Sunil Valson, of Kabir Khan‘s playing 11 in ’83.

’83 is a film based on India’s first World Cup win and gives life to all those moments that remain history. It was in 1983 that Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev had led the team to lift the World Cup trophy by defeating the champion team West Indies. There’s a lot of buzz around the film because, for many who were not even born then to experience that moment, ’83 movie is like history repeating itself for them to cherish.

In ’83, Khan made sure to rope in people who were associated with the cricket from the very beginning. Therefore, the sons of the cricketers who played the World Cup tournament in 1983 were cast. The director revealed that many cricket legends were present at the stadium during the shooting of the winning scene. One of them was Clive Lloyd, the captain of the ’83 West Indies team, who had arrived to support his son who was playing his (Clive’s) role in the film. However, when the trophy scene was being shot, he refused to come closer saying he didn’t want to see the cup being taken away for the second time in his life.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R. Badree, the film is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.