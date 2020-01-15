Presenting another devil of Kapil Dev, ’83 filmmaker Kabir Khan and lead actor Ranveer Singh dropped the first look of Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma. Setting the Internet on fire with excitement, Jatin looks convincing as Yashpal and fans were left on the edge waiting for the rest of the onscreen playing 11 squad that portray the team that brought home cricket World Cup trophy for the first time in the year 1983.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Kabir, Ranveer and Jatin shared the first look of the “inventor of Badam Shot.” While Kabir presented him as, “The fearless batsman who could single handedly change the game for India. Presenting the next devil – #YashpalSharma! #ThisIs83 (sic),” Ranveer introduced him as, “GUTSY & GLORIOUS! Enter the Exponent of Explosive willow-wielding that could change any game! Presenting @thejatinsarna as #YashpalSharma #ThisIs83 Iss baar Chhattri nahi, Bhai ka Balla bolega!!! (sic).” Quick to comment, Jatin wrote, “@ranveersingh This one is actually special, my admiration and love for you is beyond words.. thank you. lets do it Karan Arjun style. (sic)” Flaunting his character’s skills, Jatin himself shared the first look and captioned it, “The fearless batsman who could single handedly change the game for India. Presenting the inventor of Badam Shot #YashpalSharma! #ThisIs83 Mujh se zyada mera balla baat karta hai.. (sic).”

So far, three other posters of ’83 have been released introducing Chika aka K Srikkanth of Kapil Dev’s devil played by Jiiva, Tahir Raj Bhasin who plays India’s Little Master, Sunil Gavaskar and Saqib Saleem as Mohinder ‘Jimmy’ Amarnath. ’83 is a film based on India’s first World Cup win and gives life to all those moments that remain history. It was in 1983 that Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev had led the team to lift the World Cup trophy by defeating the champion team West Indies. There’s a lot of buzz around the film because, for many who were not even born then to experience that moment, ’83 movie is like history repeating itself for them to cherish.

In ’83, Khan made sure to rope in people who were associated with the cricket from the very beginning. Therefore, the sons of the cricketers who played the World Cup tournament in 1983 were cast. The director revealed that many cricket legends were present at the stadium during the shooting of the winning scene. One of them was Clive Lloyd, the captain of the ’83 West Indies team, who had arrived to support his son who was playing his (Clive’s) role in the film. However, when the trophy scene was being shot, he refused to come closer saying he didn’t want to see the cup being taken away for the second time in his life.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R. Badree, the film is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.