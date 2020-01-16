Dropping one new look each day to steadily unveil the playing 11 of Kabir Khan-directorial ’83, lead star Ranveer Singh recently shared Dinker Sharma’s first look as Kirti Azad from the upcoming sports drama. Calling out the former ace bowler of Kapil Dev’s cricket team for cracking up a dull moment in a jiffy, the makers treated fans to Dinker’s look as Kirti.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Ranveer and Kabir shared the first look poster. While Kabir presented him as, “Never a dull moment around this champ. Presenting the shararti devil, #KirtiAzad! #ThisIs83 (sic),” Ranveer introduced him as, “SABSE SHARARTI! #KirtiAzad! #KapilsDevils #ThisIs83 (sic).”

So far, five other posters of ’83 have been released introducing Chika aka K Srikkanth of Kapil Dev’s devil played by Jiiva, Tahir Raj Bhasin who plays India’s Little Master, Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder ‘Jimmy’ Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as the ‘fearless batsman who could single-handedly change the game for India’ aka Yashpal Sharma and Chirag Patil who plays his father and ‘Mumbai ka Sandstorm’, Sandeep Patil. ’83 is a film based on India’s first World Cup win and gives life to all those moments that remain history.

It was in 1983 that Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev had led the team to lift the World Cup trophy by defeating the champion team West Indies. There’s a lot of buzz around the film because, for many who were not even born then to experience that moment, ’83 movie is like history repeating itself for them to cherish.

In ’83, Khan made sure to rope in people who were associated with the cricket from the very beginning. Therefore, the sons of the cricketers who played the World Cup tournament in 1983 were cast. The director revealed that many cricket legends were present at the stadium during the shooting of the winning scene. One of them was Clive Lloyd, the captain of the ’83 West Indies team, who had arrived to support his son who was playing his (Clive’s) role in the film. However, when the trophy scene was being shot, he refused to come closer saying he didn’t want to see the cup being taken away for the second time in his life.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R. Badree, the film is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.