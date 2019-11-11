What we just saw on our social media feeds has not only left us speechless but also set our hearts aflutter as we gawk at Bollywood’s live wire Ranveer Singh acing former cricketer Kapil Dev’s famous Natraj shot on the pitch in a scene from Kabir Khan‘s ’83. With his uncanny resemblance to the former Indian cricket team captain who brought home the World Cup trophy in ’83, Ranveer did a Kapil like no other and the latest picture he shared is proof.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared a picture that made sure that the world got a glimpse of the epic cricket match which was never televised but went on to make history. He captioned the picture, “NATRAJ SHOT #RanveerAsKapil @therealkapildev @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany (sic).”

Filmmaker Kabir Khan recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film ’83 with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and others. It’s a film based on India’s first World Cup win and gives life to all those moments that remain history. It was in 1983 that Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev had led the team to lift the World Cup trophy by defeating the champion team West Indies. There’s a lot of buzz around the film because, for many who were not even born then to experience that moment, ’83 movie is like history repeating itself for them to cherish.

In his latest interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kabir talked about the same emotion, energy and just how much the film matters to everyone associated with it, especially Ranveer. Khan was quoted saying, “We shot for five days at the Lord’s stadium in London, entering the members-only Long Room where no camera had ventured before, the dressing rooms and locker rooms, then, stepped out on the balcony where the World Cup was presented to Kapil sir. And guess what? They brought out the real World Cup for Ranveer (Singh, who is playing Kapil Dev in the film) too. Overwhelmed, he broke down when I shouted ‘Cut’.”

In ’83, Khan made sure to rope in people who were associated with the cricket from the very beginning. Therefore, the sons of the cricketers who played the World Cup tournament in 1983 were cast. The director revealed that many cricket legends were present at the stadium during the shooting of the winning scene. One of them was Clive Lloyd, the captain of the ’83 West Indies team, who had arrived to support his son who was playing his (Clive’s) role in the film. However, when the trophy scene was being shot, he refused to come closer saying he didn’t want to see the cup being taken away for the second time in his life.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R. Badree, the film is slated to hit the screens on April 10 next year.