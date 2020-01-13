Unveiling yet another member of Kapil Dev’s Playing 11 squad that carried the first cricket World Cup trophy home in 1983, filmmaker Kabir Khan and lead star of ’83, Ranveer Singh, dropped Saqib Saleem’s look as Mohinder ‘Jimmy’ Amarnath. Looking unrecognisable, Saqib instantly set fans on the edge with excitement as they were left asking for more.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, while Kabir shared the signature red and yellow poster with the caption, “The Big brother to the team… He’s the devil who took us to victory. Meet Jimpa, the comeback king, Mohinder “Jimmy” Amarnath! #ThisIs83 (sic),” Ranveer introduced him as, “Courage of a Lion. Nerves of Steel. The Indomitable Comeback King of India. Presenting @saqibsaleem as MOHINDER ‘JIMMY’ AMARNATH (sic).” Saqib himself gushed, “Jim paa ki wajah se hi toh hum World Cup 1983 mein itni durr tak pohonch paaye! What an honour and joy it has been to play this legend on the big screen. Presenting the Comeback King, #MohinderAmarnath! #ThisIs83 (sic).”

So far, two more posters of ’83 have been released introducing Chika aka K Srikkanth of Kapil Dev’s devil played by Jiiva and that of Tahir Raj Bhasin who plays India’s Little Master, Sunil Gavaskar. ’83 is a film based on India’s first World Cup win and gives life to all those moments that remain history. It was in 1983 that Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev had led the team to lift the World Cup trophy by defeating the champion team West Indies. There’s a lot of buzz around the film because, for many who were not even born then to experience that moment, ’83 movie is like history repeating itself for them to cherish.

In ’83, Khan made sure to rope in people who were associated with the cricket from the very beginning. Therefore, the sons of the cricketers who played the World Cup tournament in 1983 were cast. The director revealed that many cricket legends were present at the stadium during the shooting of the winning scene. One of them was Clive Lloyd, the captain of the ’83 West Indies team, who had arrived to support his son who was playing his (Clive’s) role in the film. However, when the trophy scene was being shot, he refused to come closer saying he didn’t want to see the cup being taken away for the second time in his life.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R. Badree, the film is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.