The dapper squad of ’83 took off in style for the first shooting leg in London and while they were seen wearing “confidence on their sleeves,” a recent video shows them ditching all formals and going all “rogues.” Ahead of the shoot, Kapil‘s Devils were seen bringing the typical over-enthusiastic Indian energy to London streets and actor Saqib Saleem presented proof through a viral video.

In the shared video, Bollywood actors including Saqib, Ammy Virk, R Badree, Chirag Patil, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin and Saahil Khattar can be seen walking up to the camera from a corner of a London street and breaking into an impromptu bhangra gig without any disclaimers, as passersby stood watching. The post was captioned, “Gangsters gone rogue !! #83thefilm” (sic).

View this post on Instagram Gangsters gone rogue !! #83thefilm A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem) on May 29, 2019 at 8:38am PDT

The movie revolves around India’s win in 1983 cricket World Cup, spearheaded by Kapil, a role essayed by lead actor Ranveer Singh. Ranveer plays the role of the former Indian skipper in the film and has been keen to completely adopt the mannerisms and lifestyle of Kapil for his on-screen portrayal. A strategy was designed so that he could make the most of this opportunity and reflect a mirror image of Kapil Dev in his film and hence, the decision to live with Kapil for 10 days at his house. Talking about these 10 days and the toughest thing to emulate about Kapil, Ranveer told Hindustan Times, “Naturally, to grasp Kapil sir’s bowling action has been a tough task. It’s a unique action that required me to make drastic changes in my body mechanics in order to achieve the skill required to bowl like him.”

As for Kapil, he was left impressed by Ranveer’s electric energy. He shared, “Ranveer is a man of incredible talent. He can portray any character with conviction as we’ve seen in the various roles he has played. His ability is profound. With his temperament and boundless energy, his eye for the smallest detail, he’ll easily manage to adapt to all my mannerisms and technique.”

Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishu Induri, Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala ’83 is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.