The sun couldn’t shine brighter than their smiles as ’83 star Deepika Padukone was seen taking time off the shoot to give “some serious girl goals” to Mini Mathur and ‘83 director Kabir Khan‘s daughter Sairah Kabir. Sharing a frame from their intimate girly moment, Mini shared a picture that dripped with joy and fans couldn’t relate more at the little one’s uncontained excitement.

In the picture that Mini shared on her Instagram handle, Deepika can be seen carrying Sairah in her arms as they flashed their million dollar smiles for the camera. Donning a brown overcoat, Deepika was dressed in a light blue and white striped dress while Sairah wore a casual black tee paired with blue jeans and a purple pony band tied on her wrist. The other part of the picture collage showed Sairah in the middle of a pitch at Royal Tunbridge Wells, England, jumping in the air with joy. Mini captioned the picture as, “Clearly @sairahkabir is having the most fun on the #83 shoot !! And @deepikapadukone gave her some serious girl goals 🙂 @kabirkhankk” (sic).

One of the most anticipated films of next year, ’83 tells the journey of Indian Cricket team’s first World Cup win of 1983 under the leadership of Kapil Dev. While Ranveer plays the lead and Deepika plays his on-screen wife, the makers have roped in many other prominent faces to essay the roles of other cricketers from the squad. Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, and Tahir Raj Bhasin among others are a part of the film.