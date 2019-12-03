Sharing mushy pictures with red roses and cakes on ace cricketer, Mithali Raj‘s birthday, Bollywood diva Taapsee Pannu dropped the news of starring in her biopic, Shabaash Mithu and fans can’t keep calm. Pitching in to help Taapsee as she geared to learn the “cover drive”, ’83 star Saqib Saleem lost no time in flaunting his cricket playing skills.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee shared a few pictures where she can be seen cutting a chocolate truffle cake with Mithali and presenting her a red rose. The post was captioned, “Happy Happy Birthday Captain @mithaliraj ! You have made all of us proud in more than many ways and it’s truly an honour to be chosen to showcase your journey on screen. On this Birthday of yours I don’t know what gift I can give you but this promise that I shall give it all I have to make sure you will be proud of what you see of yourself on screen with #ShabaashMithu P.S- I am all prepared to learn THE ‘cover drive’ #HappyBirthdayCaptain (sic).” Quick to comment, Saqib volunteered, “Main sikhadunga cover drive (I’ll teach you cover drive)” sic.

For the uninitiated, Mithali Raj is the captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team for Test and One-Day International (ODI) format. Playing for 17 years now, Mithali started in the game as a young player of 17 going on to become the only second female cricketer to surpass the 5,500 run mark. On July 12, 2017, Mithali Raj became the highest run-getter in women’s cricket in ODI format, beating the earlier highest female run-getter, Charlotte Edwards, of the England Women’s Cricket Team. Recently, the veteran batswoman, Mithali Raj, decided to hang her boots from the shortest format of the game, T20 series.

As for Taapsee, the Bollywood diva and her love for sports is well known. From owning a badminton team, Pune 7 Aces, to starring in the biopic, Soorma, based on the life of a former captain of India’s Hockey team, Sandeep Singh and this year, starring in Saand Ki Aankh, a sports drama revolving around the shooter dadis, Taapsee has already made her love for games well-known.

‘Saand Ki Aankh‘ was a biographical movie based on Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar -the octogenarians known as the world’s oldest sharpshooters from Johri village, in Uttar Pradesh. Both of them have various national championships to their name. Taapsee and Bhumi Pednekar essayed the role of Prakashi and Chandro but the movie failed to rake a huge moolah at the Box Office.