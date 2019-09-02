To make a grand film like ’83 is not a cakewalk. Now that the team of Ranveer Singh starrer has finished the three-month-long London schedule of the film, director Kabir Khan takes the sigh of relief. In his latest interview with a news daily, he explains how it was not an easy feat to complete the shoot on time but the way it went, it seemed like pure magic.

Kabir talks to Mumbai Mirror after shooting the major chunk of the film based on India’s first cricket world cup win. He says since the film is set in a real period, a lot of focus was kept on detailing locations and characters as everything needed to look like how it was in the year 1983. He adds ’83 is the film that went inside the locker room of players at the famous Lord’s cricket ground in London and seeking permission for the same was another challenge altogether. “Securing permissions to film at some places, like inside Lord’s cricket ground, was not easy. This is the first unit that has ventured into the players’ locker room and the long room there. We had to make half of London look like it did in ’83. Shooting at Lord’s on the last day was magical,” says Kabir.

The director further cherishes that the shooting in London went better than how he had expected it to be. Khan says it’s magical to see how they finished shooting the film on exactly the same date they were expected to. The director credits the ‘gods of cricket’ for the same and says, “We have been blessed by the Gods of cricket. We got so much goodwill from legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Jimmy Amarnath, Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Clive Lloyd that even the rain god helped us out.” He goes on to say, “When we were shooting interiors, it would rain the entire day, but the minute we stepped out, it would stop. It’s rare and next to impossible for anybody to complete a big shoot in the UK on time. On paper, we were to end on September 1, and we are done.”

’83 is one of the most anticipated films of the year and has got a stunning starcast. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Madhu Mantena, Shibasish Sarkar and Vishnu Induri. It’s set for release on April 10.