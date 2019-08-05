The 90’s kids and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fans have never reiterated the iconic dialogue from the movie enough, all these years and Lipstick Under My Burkha star Aahana Kumra had a dreamy moment as she recently got to say it for none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan himself as she wrapped up the shoot for his Netflix production, Betaal. Hungover with the party scene, Aahana recently penned an emotional “thank you” note for the cast and crew of her upcoming series with a special note for SRK which was expectedly, very filmy given it was coming on Friendship Day.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aahana shared a picture with King Khan and captioned it, "प्यार दोस्ती है। कुछ कुछ होता है, @iamsrk आप नही समझोगे! Happy friendship day!! Still recovering from our wrap party of #Betaal last night!! So many people responsible for making this day happen! Lots of love to @jplgraham @nikmahajan @_gauravverma @paragnm @redchilliesent @dharamsoni @itsvineetsingh @netflix_in

On Monday, Aahana shared another post, this time addressing her cast members. She wrote, "It's extremely rare that you work with a cast and crew that you absolutely love! I'm grateful to each and everyone on the sets of #Betaal for making it one of the most memorable chapters of my life! Thank you @iamsrk @redchilliesent @jplgraham @nikmahajan @_gauravverma @itsvineetsingh @dharamsoni @paragnm @netflix_in

Apart from Beetal, Aahana has also featured in a web series, Bombers, a high-octane football drama. Bombers features Ranvir Shorey, Varun Mitra, Aahana Kumra, Sapna Pabbi, Prince Narula, Zakir Hussain, Annup Sonii and Meiyang Chang among others. The 10-episode show started streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5 on June 22.