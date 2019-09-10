In October last year, actor Aamir Khan announced that he was not working with director Subhash Kapoor on Bhushan Kumar‘s Mogul following the allegations of sexual harassment against the director during #MeToo movement. Now, almost a year later, Aamir has decided to reverse his decision. In his latest interview with a daily, he confirmed that he is back to work with Kapoor and play the character of Gulshan Kumar in Mogul, an ambitious project proposed by his son and T-Series’ honcho Bhushan Kumar.

But, what made Aamir, a man who’s known as Mr Perfectionist to the world, took a U-turn on his original decision? Talking to Hindustan Times, the actor revealed he decided to change his mind following many things that happened in the course of the last few months. He said the sexual harassment case against Kapoor is being run in the court of law that will take time to meet its fate, therefore, after a lot of thinking, he decided to work with the director until the court declares him guilty. Aamir added that he thought he was no one to snatch away someone’s livelihood from him on the basis of something that hasn’t yet been proven.

The actor was quoted saying, “Kiran and I have zero tolerance for any sexual misconduct. But without an ICC ruling or a court ruling, how are we to decide whether the accused person is guilty or not. We were in this troubled state for many months. I couldn’t sleep at night because I used to constantly feel that my actions have inadvertently caused a person, about whose guilt I have absolutely no idea, to lose his right to work and earn a livelihood.”

The actor then revealed that he got a letter from IFTDA that asked him to reconsider his decision because it had the potential of destroying a man who has not even been proven guilty by the court. ” ‘In all fairness, he has not been proven guilty. So, please don’t do something that’ll destroy him. He’s a member of our association. You’re a member of our association. And it’s very unfortunate that he’s not getting work. What is he going to do?’ They appealed to me to reconsider my decision. When I read that letter, I felt even more guilty. Perhaps we’re doing the wrong thing.”

Aamir went on to say that he knows there’s a high posisbility he would be criticised for his decision but what matters to him the most is that he stood true to his conscience and did what he felt was right at the moment whether it’s stepping back a year before or stepping in again now.

Meanwhile, Mogul is not going on the floors anytime soon as Aamir revealed he is totally dedicated to his upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha currently. However, things will be finalised soon and an official announcement will be made.