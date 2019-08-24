Like other Bollywood kids, actor Aamir Khan‘s son Azad Rao Khan also celebrated Janmashtami by breaking Dai-Handi at his residence. In a video shared by Aamir himself, little Azad is seen taking part in the festivities by standing on his father’s back and attempting to perform the Dahi-Handi ritual. The best part of the video is Aamir’s excitement upon finding the gift that falls on the floor after Azad breaks the handi.

The actor first posted a picture of himself posing with his little munchkin and then shared the entire clip from the celebration recorded by his wife Kiran Rao. Here’s what he posted:

Meanwhile, one can also have a glimpse of Aamir’s look from his upcoming film Lal Sing Chaddha in the above posts. He is seen in a heavy bearded look with a kada (a religious symbol of Sikhs) in his right hand. The actor is playing the character of a Sikh man in the Advait Chandan-directorial. Lal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed film titled Forrest Gump. The actor has been paired with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film and the shooting is expected to begin by the end of the year.