Superstar Aamir Khan has finally shared an update on his upcoming Advait Chandan-directorial Laal Singh Chaddha, inspired by Hollywood flick Forrest Gump where he will be seen starring opposite Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan. Dropping the release date of his much-awaited movie, Aamir instantly set fans on a frenzy and waiting on the edge for more news.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aamir shared a musical video with the signatory feather falling from the sky and confirming the news of Aamir “in and as Laal Singh Chaddha” apart from the release date. He captioned the video as, “Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hai kahaani mein hum… (who knows whether the story is in us or whether we are in a story…)”.

The sizzling pair of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan is back to entertain fans with Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood flick Forrest Gump. Aamir will be stepping into the shoes of Tom Hanks while Kareena will be playing the female lead in the movie inspired by Paramount Pictures.

This will be Kareena and Aamir’s third collaboration after 3 Idiots and Talaash and reportedly went on floors in September this year. As reported earlier, the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to be wrapped up by the end of this year itself after which Aamir and his team would head to design the marketing strategy and begin the post-production work on the film.

In an interview earlier, Aamir had revealed that he always loved the simplicity of Tom Hanks’ character in Forrest Gump and his team is prepared to give an Indian twist to the essence of the film. Aamir added he will have to lose around 20 kgs of weight for the preparation of his character and he is going to spend over six months in the prep work. The actor called Laal Singh Chaddha a ‘life-affirming’ story adding that he’s making the film for families.

Forrest Gump is one of the highly celebrated Hollywood films across the world. It’s the story of a dim-witted man and his journey of unknowingly creating some of the iconic moments in the history of the 20th century US. The film was directed by Robert Zemeckis and it hit the screens in the year 1994.