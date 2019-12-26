While one part of the world is heaping up layers of red jackets or white pullovers to beat the chills this Christmas, the other part is royally slaying at their sultry best and Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, seems to be spearheading this latter team. Seen making fans go weak in the knees in an instant, Ira’s pictures set the Internet on fire.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ira shared the pictures featuring her in an off-shoulder red gown that perfectly matched her red-coloured messy hair. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Ira captioned the pictures, “Merry Christmas @photographybyroozbeh … #merrychristmas #redchristmas #whitechristmas #red #gown #seasonsmumbai (sic).”

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan is currently enjoying a lot of fan attention for her super hot pictures with quirky captions. Ira is a perfect combination of beauty and brains. Aamir had earlier revealed on an episode of Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan, that her daughter intends to make a career in Bollywood. Though Ira is yet to make her debut in acting, she recently made her directorial debut with a play called Euripiedes’ Medea and has been garnering a lot of appreciation for the same.

A few months ago, Ira made headlines for her alleged relationship with singer, composer, and producer Mishaal Kirpalani with whom she keeps sharing pictures on Instagram. The celeb kid finally broke her silence on the rumors and hinted about her relationship with Mishaal. When a user asked her, “Are you dating someone?” she decided to answer it by just sharing a cozy picture with Mishaal. Well, that says it all.