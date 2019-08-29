Entering Bollywood and casting his magic as the most crush-able actor back then with his movie Mela, actor and superstar Aamir Khan’s brother, Faissal Khan is now gearing to make a comeback in the industry but as a director and singer in the action-thriller Factory. Not only this but Faissal will also be starring in Factory and fans already on the edge with excitement.

In an interview with a leading news agency, Faissal shared, “My mother always kept telling me that I’ll do well as a director and I am sure she will be pleasantly surprised with my decision.” All set to make a comeback after 19 years, Faisal has earlier worked in films like Pyar Ka Mausam, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Madhosh, Mela and Basti among others. Though Mela fizzled out at the Box Office, Faissal was able to get himself noticed.

Earlier, the star had revealed to Pinkvilla about Factory, “The film is my dream project and was left in surprise when the director Sharique Minhaj suggested that I should be singing the song. He insisted that my voice was required for this number and I had no qualms about singing at all. In fact, growing up in and around films and cinema, the ability to sing just came to me smoothly. Since Ishq Tera is a soft, romantic track it was easy to croon. Having heard the final number, I feel quite proud.”

Faissal Khan was last seen in Chinnar Dastan e-Ishq (2016) but was not able to identify himself in the film. We hope this time he will be able to showcase his acting prowess and will be back with a bang.