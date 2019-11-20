Currently shooting for Hotstar’s most expensive web show helmed by filmmaker Mahesh Majrekar, Abhay Deol’s recent confession of having “slept with my director” made fans’ eyes pop out. The stellar star is currently shooting for the web series which revolves around the 1962 Indo-China war and the Great Indian Army under the leadership of Major Shaitan Singh.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhay dropped the news right in the middle of the week as he shared proof of the same with Mahesh Majrekar. Sharing the picture featuring him sleeping alongside Mahesh, Abhay captioned it, “I finally did it. I slept with my director! On set with Mahesh Manjrekar. (sic)” and fans gave a sigh of relief as they saw their favourite sleeping on a chair on the set with Mahesh dozing off in another one next to him.

On the professional front, Abhay Deol was last seen in Jungle Cry which dropped its trailer this year at the Cannes International Film Festival 2019. The film featured Abhay Deol and Emily Shah in major roles and showed the journey of 12 kids and a coach who put India on a world map by winning an international rugby tournament. The story revolved around a few tribal kids and their struggle. It had Abhay playing the character of real-life rugby coach Rudraksh Jena who invests his time and belief in the kids and trains them for four months to win the Junior World Cup in the UK in the year 2007.

Jungle Cry was helmed by Sagar Ballary who directed critically appreciated Bheja Fry in the year 2007. Actor Emily Shah played the role of a physiotherapist in the film.