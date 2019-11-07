Heading out with flags of hero-worship, early on Thursday morning, Manmarziyaan star Abhishek Bachchan celebrated “50 years of Bachchan” as “Pa” Amitabh Bachchan and his first movie Saat Hinsudtaani completed 50 years in Bollywood. Penning an emotional note dripped in total admiration, Abhishek poured out the true blue feelings that all fans of the megastar hold for the Greatest Of All Times.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhishek shared a monochromic yesteryear image of Big B. He captioned it, “Not just as a son, but as an actor and a fan… We are all blessed to witness greatness!

There is so much to admire, to learn and even more to appreciate. Several generations of cinema lovers get to say we lived in the times of BACHCHAN!!! Congratulations Pa on completing 50 years in the Film industry. We now await the next 50! Love you. #50yrsofSaatHindustaani #50yrsofBachchan #GiveItUpForBachchan (sic).”

On the professional front, the much-awaited release date of Shoojit Sircar-directorial Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead has finally been revealed. Treating fans to the lead duo’s first look from the movie, the makers confirmed the release date to be February 28, 2020, instead of April 2020.

The picture features an unrecognisable Amitabh standing on a busy road, bent double holding onto his side and opposite knee while looking diagonally at something beyond the camera. The crinkled green kurta paired with off-white pants and a stole wrapped around his white-bearded face with a shabby cloth bag slung on one side – all gave Amitabh the look of a wizened old man with a prosthetic nose. Ayushmann, on the other hand, donned a loose brown shirt over a pair of off-white pyjamas, holding onto a briefcase while sporting disheveled hair and light stubble.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had taken to his official blog to share pictures of himself from the shoot’s wrap-up and wondered if he shall work again director Shoojit, whom he has labelled as the “visionary of cinema”. The film is written by Juhi Chaturvedi of Piku fame.