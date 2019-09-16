Taking fans by surprise without any prior hints, Abhishek Bachchan has started shooting for The Big Bull, bankrolled by Ajay Devgn. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the duo shared pictures on the first day of shoot and fans were on the edge with excitement.

The shared picture shows the clapper with the film’s name before Ganesh’s picture and aarti thali. While Ajay captioned the post as, “Welcome aboard again @bachchan @anandpandit @kumarmangatpathak @kookievgulati #TheBigBull (sic)” Abhishek’s caption read, “Here we go! A new journey, a new beginning. Need your best wishes. @ajaydevgn #KookieGulati @anandpandit (sic).”

The movie is touted to be based on the life of Harshad Mehta, a notorious stockbroker who was arrested for financial crimes. A source close to Mumbai Mirror had earlier reported, “It is based on real events that took place between 1990 and 2000 and changed India’s financial fabric. Ajay loved the subject and immediately agreed to back it. Ileana has a very strong role in the film but isn’t paired opposite Abhishek. The team is on the lookout for an actress to be paired with him. The film will go on the floors by the year-end.”

Talking about Ajay, the actor has kick-started the shooting of his upcoming film, Maidaan, with director Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame. It’s a biopic on Syed Abdul Rahim, the man who’s considered the founding father of Indian football. The release date of Maidaan is not finalised yet. This is for the first time that Ajay will be seen doing a sports biopic. The actor is learning to play football quite rigorously having not played the sport in his entire life before.

As for Abhishek, he will star in filmmaker Anurag Basu‘s next, which is believed to be the sequel to Life in a… Metro. Recently, the makers have decided to cast Asha Negi opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the film. The other actors in the film, which is being called Ludo, include Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao. While neither Asha nor the team of the film has confirmed the news, a report in Pinkvilla suggests that the popular daily soap actor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ludo.