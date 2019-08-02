You don’t have to be a fan to be aware of the tragic story of Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan‘s near-death experience while shooting for 1983 blockbuster, Coolie. The fatal accident on the sets of the movie triggered fans across the nation to hold assemblies and prayers hoping for the speedy recovery of their favourite actor who fought between life and death at the Breach Candy hospital and 37 years down, actor Abhishek Bachchan celebrates the day that brought his father back.

Sharing a yesteryear monochromic picture featuring little Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan with Big B, the Manmarziyaan star captioned it, “#flashbackfriday 37 years ago in the Breach Candy hospital. My father was recovering from a near fatal accident on the sets of his film Coolie. Today- 2nd August we celebrate his second birthday as he was miraculously revived by the doctors on this day. Happy Birthday Pa! Love you. #TrueLegendsAreBornTwice (sic).” While the picture continues to break the Internet, actors Ishaan Khatter, Tisca Chopra, Dino Morea and Kunal Kapoor smeared it with love in the comments section.

On the professional front, Bollywood veteran Amitabh recently announced on social media that filming for his role in movie Gulabo Sitabo has come to an end and that he is now gearing up for the eleventh season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Taking to his Twitter page, Big B had written about how withdrawal symptoms are setting in as the shoot for the movie, in which he stars alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, comes to an end.

Gulabo Sitabo, a family comedy-drama set in Lucknow, is directed by Shoojit Sircar and penned by Shoojit’s longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi. It will be produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The movie is set to be released on April 24 next year, while Kaun Banega Crorepati will premiere on August 1 on Sony TV.

Abhishek, on the other hand, is gearing up for Anurag Basu’s next, an untitled film which is an action-comedy anthology and is all set to release on January 24, 2020. The film is said to be a multi-starrer film starring, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkumar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra and will reportedly be a sequel of Anurag’s 2007 film Life in a… Metro.