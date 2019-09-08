There can never be enough cute pictures of paparazzi’s favourite celebrity kid, AbRam Khan, to stop the Internet from swooning over and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan added to our obsession as he retweeted Gauri Khan’s picture featuring them with his mother-in-law. Taking the opportunity to wish Gauri’s mum in his adorable heartfelt way, SRK penned a touchy note with the retweet that was enough to set fans drooling over the picture.

In the shared post, Shah Rukh can be seen posing outside a car, sitting on the road with Abram on his lap and his mother-in-law posing beside them. It was, however, the boys identical pose that won all hearts. While Gauri captioned the picture simply with, “Happy birthday Mom… (sic)”, SRK’s retweet read, “May you always be as funny and full of life as you are. (sic)”

May you always be as funny and full of life as you are. https://t.co/7NvKkDxuJ6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2019

On the professional front, the superstar was last seen in Aanand L Rai directorial, Zero, which flunked at the Box Office in December last year, post which Shah Rukh has been too cautious to sign any further projects in the industry. Speculations are rife in Bollywood’s grapevine that actor Shah Rukh Khan has signed his next film and that’s going to be a biggie with YRF, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. However, SRK has now taken to Twitter to refuse all the rumours. He made a post expressing how he goes away from social media for some time and returns to several rumours about his next film. The actor added that his fans should believe he has got a new film only when he himself announces it.