Treating fans to a wonderful surprise this mid-week, Indian designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared a plethora of never-seen-before pictures of Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan‘s sangeet and wedding on a whole. Thanking the lovebirds who had previously shared the pictures with them, Abu-Sandeep took to their Instagram handle to give more insights into who wore what and why as one picture after another started streaming in of the couple along with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his actor-wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan.

The first post was of the sangeet ceremony which showed Abhishek donning a “matchlessly dapper in a blue silver brocade short Sherwani adorned with gota resham, stones and pearls, while Aishwarya exudes pure radiance in an embroidered pastel resham ghagra set that shone with sequins and stones along with a dupatta that was just as rich in details.” The same post showed another picture of Jaya and Amitabh shaking a leg before the seated guests and the young couple.

The next picture showed Abhishek dressed as the typical Indian groom, looking “royalty personified.” The following picture in the same post showed him with his sehra on, while Jaya did the arti. The picture was captioned, “2007: A groom so dapper, we continue to swoon even after all this time! Abhishek Bachchan was royalty personified on the day of his wedding with Aishwarya Rai. His Sherwani was a work of art realized in a fabulous geometric Vasli pattern. The inner kurta had self-tailoring and gota details with intricately embroidered Zardozi borders. His jooties too, featured indulgent embroidery and his safa was made of Jamdhani tissue that had dreamy gota details. Mothers often come to Abu Sandeep with a picture of this ensemble, wanting their sons to wear an identical Sherwani for their big day. @bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb #33YearsOfAJSK … #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #craftsmanship #original #couture #classic #handmade #handembroidery #fairytale #wedding #abhishekbachchan #aishwaryaraibachchan #jayabachchan #sherwani #geometric #vasli #gota #zardozi #borders #jamdanitissue (sic).”

The last post showed the Bachchan clan in all white. “2007: Like Shweta’s big day, Abhishek’s wedding too had the pristine perfection of white at the heart of its theme! The entire Bachchan family wore Vasli for the nuptials, their meticulously handcrafted ensembles being an ode to unsurpassed elegance. Majestic embroideries in silver and gold Vasli as well as resham lent regal grace and divine auspiciousness to the understated ivory, off-white and beige palette (sic),” read the caption.

Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are celebrating their 33 years in the industry and had earlier shared some rare and unseen photos from the wedding of Shweta Bachchan who married businessman Nikhil Nanda in the year 1997.