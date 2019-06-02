Actor Deepika Padukone‘s next film – Chhapaak features her as an acid attack survivor. The role is based on real-life survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who was just 15-years-old when she dealt with the crime. Now, in her latest interview with an entertainment portal, Laxmi opened up how everything has turned surreal when Deepika and Meghna Gulzar are associated with her story and how she’s working towards creating more awareness.

Laxmi told Pinkvilla that it was more about how others feel encouraged by hearing her story than anything else when she agreed to have her life converted into a film. Now 29, she said that Chhapaak is being made for all and she is glad to contribute to the society with her story. However, Laxmi revealed she was aware of how big it is to have a film made on one’s life and therefore, she also felt a sense of gratitude and happiness when she got the news. Laxmi was quoted saying, “When Meghnaji told me about this I was very happy. I was very happy that such a good director wanted to tell my story. For me, this was a big thing. More than me, it is a good thing for society as the movie intends to send a great message.”

Laxmi also mentioned that she always loved Deepika’s work and while she doesn’t know much about how the film is being rolled, she is happy that a popular face like Deepika is now associated with her story for it to give a wider reach. Calling the Padmaavat star ‘pyaari‘, she told the portal: “She plays all her characters well. People have created a frenzy of sorts knowing this and I don’t know how it will be when the movie releases.”

She went on to add that it was never in the beginning that her story was discussed or she was felicitated for coming out of it victoriously. But, it happened much later that she suddenly started getting recognition and awards at both national and international platforms for her fight. She said, “I was 15 when I survived an acid attack. At that age too, I never received any award or anything from the school, so when suddenly you receive awards internationally and in your country, it is overwhelming.”

Also featuring Vikrant Massey in an important role, Chhapaak is slated to hit the screens in January next year.