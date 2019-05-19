Actor Aditi Rao Hydari recently opened up on her initial days in the film industry on a chat show. While talking to host Anaita Shroff Adajania, the actor revealed she had to make out with an unknown actor while auditioning for her debut film Yeh Saali Zindagi (2011). Aditi was paired with actor Arunoday Singh in the film and to bag the role, she had to enact an intimate scene with him. Aditi said that even though she hasn’t had any bad audition stories from the past, she was taken aback when she was told about the scene.

Aditi said that she got to know Arunoday later but during the audition, he was a huge unknown man to her. She said, “I don’t have any whacked out stories from auditions, except the Yeh Saali Zindagi audition where I had to literally make out with someone I didn’t know.” When asked if she felt uncomfortable, the Murder 3 actor said Arunoday was ‘very polite’. She was quoted saying, “But at that point, I didn’t know him and he was a huge Hulk of a guy and I was just like, ‘Uh…what’s going on here?’ ”

Aditi also talked about her online experience once the film hit the theatres. The actor had intimate scenes in the film which was directed by Sudhir Mishra. She revealed that after the release of the film when she googled her name, she got some offensive links. She said she was shocked to see the comments about her performance in the film. Aditi stressed on a particular scene in which her bare back was shown on screen. She said she couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw things that were being uploaded about her.

The actor also opened up on what made her choose films as her career. Aditi said she was totally fascinated by Manisha Koirala’s performance in Mani Ratnam’s Bombay. She revealed that she was asked to speak a monologue in Tamil while auditioning for his film and she didn’t know the language. However, she said, the director was so ‘sweet’, he asked her to speak the dialogue in any language she wanted to except Hindi.