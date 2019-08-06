Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is often praised for her script sense and choosing films that have some social relevance. Now, in his latest interview with a news agency, the actor has revealed that it was filmmaker Aditya Chopra who once advised him to do only those films that the audience expect him to do.

Ayushmann talked to IANS and revealed the words of wisdom that the popular director showered upon him. He said that the director told him that he should always take care of his audience’s expectations and never say yes to working on something that doesn’t have a good content since that’s the image he has among them. Ayushmann said, “It is the happiest place to be in. About four years back, Aditya Chopra told me that I should do films where people expecting something out of me. They should have an expectation of good content (when they see me). I am glad that I am able to achieve that now.”

The 34-year-old actor called it a “happy expectation”, rather than pressure. “It gives you the courage to choose subjects and go with your intuition. Article 15 is such a subject. After giving four back-to-back successes, I had the courage to do a film like that, which is beyond commercial aspirations,” he added.

Known to be one of the most versatile actors in Hindi cinema, Ayushmann made his acting debut and rose to fame with Vicky Donor in 2012. He subsequent has given acclaimed performances in hits such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho and Article 15.

The actor has an interesting slate of films coming up. He will be seen in Dream Girl, Bala, Gulabo Sitabo and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.