Treating fans on his birthday eve, Bollywood hunk Aditya Roy Kapur dropped a drool-worthy still from his upcoming movie Malang and fans can’t stop ogling at the sexy picture. Raising the temperatures and making sure that the mercury did not come down anytime soon, Aditya collected close to 2 lakh likes on the viral picture in less than an hour.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aditya shared the picture featuring him semi-clad as he looked in the middle of a dance. Shot on a beach, the picture was simply captioned, “MALANG”.

View this post on Instagram MALANG A post shared by @ adityaroykapur on Nov 16, 2019 at 8:29am PST

Malang, which also stars Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu is helmed by Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri. Touted to be a revenge drama, Malang is slated to release on February 14, 2020. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani and shot at various exotic locations including Mauritius and Goa.

Interestingly, Malang reunites Mohit with Aditya whose debut film was with the director. Aditya was paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the director’s Aashiqui 2, which hit the theatres in 2013. On the ocassion of his birthday on Saturday, the actor seemed to strike old chords as he shared the working still from their new film.

Explaining his vision for the film, Mohit had told a daily earlier, “With Malang, I am essentially returning to a genre I enjoy the most. It will be intense, edgy and mad. I hope Malang is as thrilling and exciting an experience for the audience to see as much as it has already been for me.”

Apart from Malang, Aditya will next be seen in Sadak 2, a sequel to 1991 film which will be directed by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The film features Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Pooja and Sanjay also starred in the original 1991 film Sadak, a romantic thriller. It revolved around a young man who falls in love with a sex worker.