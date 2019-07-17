The team of Sadak 2 has jetted off to Ooty after shooting the first leg in Mumbai and Aditya Roy Kapur marked the new schedule with his “ringmaster”. Twinning with Mahesh Bhatt, who will be marking a return to filmmaking after 27 years, Aditya penned a post with few words but it spoke volumes about his gratitude to the ace director.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aditya posted a picture where he can be seen donning a black tee with a pair of ripped blue denims and olive green cap worn backwards to amp his boyish look. Putting a hand to his heart, Aditya was clicked looking at Mahesh, who wore an all black look and seemed in the middle of a conversation with his lead star. The picture was captioned, “A new beginning with the ringmaster @maheshfilm (sic)” punctuated with a heart emoji. It is interesting to note that even though Aditya made his Bollywood debut with Vipul Shah’s London Dreams, it was only after Mahesh’s Aashiqui 2 that Aditya shot to fame and became the national crush.

View this post on Instagram A new beginning with the ringmaster @maheshfilm 🙏 ❤️ A post shared by @ adityaroykapur on Jul 17, 2019 at 4:47am PDT

Sadak 2 is a sequel to 1991 film which will be directed by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The film features Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Pooja and Sanjay also starred in the original 1991 film Sadak, a romantic thriller. It revolved around a young man who falls in love with a sex worker. Apart from marking Mahesh’s entry back in the director’s chair, it also marks his first collaboration with his daughter Alia. The movie will hit the cinema screens on July 10, 2020.