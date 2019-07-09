Crickets lovers are following the ongoing semi-finals of ICC World Cup 2019 from the edge of their seats and as India takes on New Zealand on Tuesday, Bollywood hunky Aditya Roy Kapur could not be pinned down at home. Taking his love for the game straight to the stands, the Sadak star was seen cheering on team India in Manchester.

Sharing a picture of the pitch, Aditya gave a sneak-peek into his day and fans were left relating. The post was simply captioned with the initials of India. On the other hand, the actor was spotted posing with fans in Manchester which surely left those back home feeling jealous. Seen donning a beige pullover teamed with black trousers, Aditya sported crop short hair and his signature stubble, smiling with one hand in pocket. A day earlier, the Kalank star was spotted at the airport, leaving for London vacay with family.

Check Aditya Roy Kapur’s posts here:

View this post on Instagram 🇮🇳 A post shared by @ adityaroykapur on Jul 9, 2019 at 2:57am PDT

On the professional front, Aditya was last seen in Karan Johar’s Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles apart from him.

He will next be seen in Sadak 2, a sequel to 1991 film which will be directed by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The film features Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Pooja and Sanjay also starred in the original 1991 film Sadak, a romantic thriller. It revolved around a young man who falls in love with a sex worker.

Another film in his kitty is Malang which also stars Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Directed by Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri, Malang, a revenge drama is slated to release on February 14, 2020. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Jay Shewakramani.