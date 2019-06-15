The feminist revolution is currently riding a hyperbole and the “sensible” lot is surfing the tide by breaking stereotypes in ways they know best. Counting the national heartthrob and Kalank star Aditya Roy Kapur as one to challenge outdated beauty norms, a magazine recently featured him on their June cover and the viral pictures and videos from the same have broken the Internet.

In one of the videos, Aditya’s rudimentary knowledge of makeup relates any typical India man. Not knowing much about the use of several beauty products, Aditya does not shy away from accepting that he has been applying basic make-up for 15 odd years, due to professional reasons and that his skincare routine simply involves a regular moisturiser to keep his skin hydrated. However, what caught us off-guard was the nonchalance with which he agrees to apply ‘advanced’ make up in the video involving eye shadow and highlighter.

Talking to Mensxp, Aditya asserted, “Really, what’s the big deal? What is this never-ending debate on whether make-up is masculine or feminine? Whether I put on an eyeshadow or a kajal or whatever, it doesn’t define whether I’m masculine or feminine.”

Watch Aditya Roy Kapur’s pictures and videos of “embracing male beauty” here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @adityaroykapur on Jun 14, 2019 at 1:11am PDT

View this post on Instagram Man of the hour! Our June cover star @adityaroykapur 🔥 A post shared by MENSXP (@mensxpofficial) on Jun 12, 2019 at 8:30am PDT

On the professional front, Aditya was last seen in Karan Johar’s Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles apart from him.

He will next be seen in Sadak 2, a sequel to 1991 film which will be directed by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The film features Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Pooja and Sanjay also starred in the original 1991 film Sadak, a romantic thriller. It revolved around a young man who falls in love with a sex worker.

Another film in his kitty is Malang which also stars Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Directed by Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri, Malang, a revenge drama is slated to release on February 14, 2020. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Jay Shewakramani.