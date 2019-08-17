His immense love for music and musical instruments was well portrayed his debut movie Aashiqui 2 and just when we thought we could not crush on Bollywood hunk Aditya Roy Kapur more, the Kalank star set fans swooning once more over a throwback video that set even co-stars Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Dhawan gushing. Seen flaunting his sitaar playing skills back in “the good old days”, Aditya’s video became an instant rage on the Internet.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aditya shared the video where he can be seen flexing his fingers before he starts strumming the sitaar. Donning a white dhoti and black kurta, Aditya completed his look with a red gamchha with his curls bobbing back and forth as he passionately played the instrument. The video was captioned, “The good old days,Channel [V] Dir – Manish Sehrawat (sic)” and Varun was quick to comment, “Gold” while Sonakshi complimented saying, “Oscar worthy performance.”

View this post on Instagram The good old days,Channel [V]❤️ Dir – Manish Sehrawat A post shared by @ adityaroykapur on Aug 17, 2019 at 2:22am PDT

On the professional front, Aditya will next be seen in Sadak 2. Sadak 2 is a sequel to 1991 film which will be directed by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The film features Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Pooja and Sanjay also starred in the original 1991 film Sadak, a romantic thriller. It revolved around a young man who falls in love with a sex worker. Apart from marking Mahesh’s entry back in the director’s chair, it also marks his first collaboration with his daughter Alia. The movie will hit the cinema screens on July 10, 2020.

Another film in his kitty is Malang which also stars Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Directed by Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri, Malang, a revenge drama is slated to release on February 14, 2020. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Jay Shewakramani.