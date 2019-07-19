Actor Sonakshi Sinha is currently promoting her upcoming film titled Khandaani Shafakhana. During a promotional interaction with the media recently, she mentioned what kind of man does her family want her to date. Sonakshi said on a show that her family can only agree over a ‘susheel ladka‘, which means he can’t be from the industry since there are no ‘susheel ladkas’ in the movie business. The actor also revealed that she had once dated a celebrity, someone, who was part of mainstream Hindi cinema and she managed to hide it from the rest of the world.

Sonakshi was quoted saying, “My parents want me to date a ‘susheel ladka‘ and no one from the Bollywood film industry is like that. I have dated a celebrity and the world doesn’t know.”

The actor is currently busy with multiple projects up her sleeves, however, she’s clear about her perspective in relationships. Sonakshi can’t stand her partner cheating on her in a relationship. She told the media: “If my boyfriend cheats on me, he won’t live to see the next day.”

The actor, who will soon be seen in Mission Mangal with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and others, also talked about the director of Khandaani Shafakhana. The film is being directed by Shilpi Dasgupta and Sonakshi revealed that working with a female director is a different kind of experience because a woman has her own way of looking at things. She said there’s certain kind of freshness that a woman brings on the table when she is helming a film and that’s what she likes the most. The actor was quoted saying, “Women directors come with a kind of sensibility and sensitivity that male directors do not have.”

In Khandaani Shafakhana, Sonakshi plays the role of a girl who inherits a sex clinic in Punjab after the death of her uncle. The film is slated to hit the screens on August 2.