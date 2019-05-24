Filmmaker Karan Johar visited Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York. Both Neetu and Karan posted a selfie on Instagram with beautiful captions. The Karz star is currently undergoing treatment for cancer in the US and has been visited by major movie stars in the past recently. While posting his selfie with the Kapoor, KJo mentioned that they have been his favourite on-screen couple ever since he began watching Hindi films. He added that both Rishi and Neetu have been keeping well in New York, trying to fight cancer and bring positivity into their lives. The caption on Karan’s post read, “My absolutely favourite couple of Indian cinema….I grew up loving them and am so privileged to know them….strong…resilient and full of positivity! @neetu54 and chintuji are absolutely amazing and so full of love!! Thank you for your energy! Love you!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” (sic)

Neetu wrote about Karan’s warm presence and mentioned that he is very dear to her and her family. She mentioned how KJo also passed on his mother’s affection to them. The caption on her post read, “He gave the tightestttt Hug and the longesttt kiss n said half of this love is from his mom Hiroo 💕 sometimes simple words mean so big 🥰 love love him #karanjohar #fulloflove#lotsoffun 💕💕💕💕” (sic)

Rishi Kapoor recently talked to Deccan Chronicle and revealed that he has been declared cancer-free after eight months of tiring treatment in the US. However, he mentioned, he has to still stay back in the city for six more months to complete his treatment. He said, “My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free.” The veteran actor credited his wife, kids and fans for his better health and revealed they supported him throughout his treatment even when he was behaving at his worse.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Nita Ambani-Mukesh Ambani, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor are a few other celebrities who showed up at their place to keep a check on Rishi’s health.