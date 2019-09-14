Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is receiving immense appreciation for his performance in his latest film Dream Girl. Now, as the actor celebrates his 35th birthday today, Ayushmann says he has already received his biggest birthday gift this year. In a candid chat with a news daily, the actor mentioned Dream Girl is off to a good start and he’s hearing all the good words about the film, therefore, there’s nothing more he would want on his birthday this year.

Ayushmann is on a roll since his films last year did commendable business and also provided wholesome entertainment to the fans. With Dream Girl, the actor is assured that the trade people are looking at him with a certain hope and expectation. He told Mid-day, “Dream Girl is off to a good start. What’s gratifying is that with this film, the trade has started viewing me in a different light altogether.”

The actor, who wants a quiet birthday with friends and family, is also happy that his wife feels proud of him and his choice of films. “It’s only now that she calls me a brace actor. She thinks I have done a great job in this film. Otherwise, she’s critical of my work,” Ayushmann said.

The actor, who recently bagged National Award for the Best Actor for his performance in AndhaDhun, revealed his birthday plans. He said he’s planning a close get-together with friends and family and would love to make it a low-key affair. Ayushmann was quoted saying, “I will have a get-together with family and friends. I prefer to keep my birthdays low-key. Being in the public eye, I am bound to meet a lot of people. So, my special day has to be with my inner circle.”

Even though the actor is at peace with his work getting the due recognition, there’s still something Ayushmann wants to achieve in life. Like any regular man who wants to reserve some more time for the family, the actor, too, wishes to have a balanced work schedule so that he can give more time to his kid and wife. The actor said, “I do wish to balance my schedules better and carve out more time for my family. I have missed them a lot, and they have been my pillars of strength.”