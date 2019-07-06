Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has started work on his next film post-Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofan. The director recently revealed to a news daily that he is working on three scripts simultaneously and one of them is based on a real-life woman from Chambal. Mehra is making a film on Putlibai, dancer-turned-dacoit from Chambal. He himself confirmed the news to the daily and said that even though the film is yet to be shaped up, he knows that it’s going to be a ‘role of a lifetime’ for an actor who features in it.

Putlibai belonged to a poor family from Chambal who used to dance to feed her family. As it is known, she once went to perform for Sultana Daku and both fell in love with each other. However, her lover was killed by the cops and that turned the dancer into a dacoit. She decided to avenge the death of her lover and vowed to kill the informer who helped the police.

As revealed by the daily, the real-life story of how she became a dacoit appealed to Mehra who saw all the quintessential elements of an entertaining Hindi cinema in it. The director of films like Rang De Basanti, Delhi 6 and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, proudly told the daily that he will be helming the said project. He was quoted saying, “I am working on it. Currently, we are developing three scripts. I will be directing the movie. It’s too early to discuss the film. But yes, it’s the role of a lifetime.”

Meanwhile, he is busy with Toofan that features Farhan in the character of another sportsperson after Milkha Singh in the 2013 biopic. The actor will be seen essaying the role of a boxer and it’s going to be a ‘heartfelt story.’ Toofan is being bankrolled by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment and Mehra’s ROMP.