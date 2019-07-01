Actor Ishaan Khatter might have just bagged director Ali Abbas Zafar‘s next film. The filmmaker, who is currently basking in the success of Salman Khan‘s Bharat, is venturing into film production and Ishaan is believed to be the lead in his debut production. As revealed by Mumbai Mirror, Ishaan was working with director Vishal Bhardwaj in the film adaptation of Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children. However, they reportedly parted ways after creative differences and now the actor has got his next film.

The daily reports that Ishaan will be playing the male lead in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next film that’s going to be directed by one of his assistant directors. Nothing much about the film has been given away yet but it’s going to be a love story set in Mumbai. The hunt for the female lead opposite Ishaan is still on. The daily reports a source close to the development saying, “Ishaan and Ali have been discussing the film for a while and things have now fallen into place. It’s a love-story and is expected to go on the floors by the year-end. Ali loves the script and believes it’s the ideal subject to turn producer. Being a writer himself, he has been involved throughout the scripting process.”

Ishaan is also expected to have given a nod to Mira Nair’s next film based on Vikram Seth’s book titled A Suitable Boy. Ali, on the other hand, is currently spending some downtime in his hometown Dehradun. He is also simultaneously working on the third ‘Tiger’ film. A few reports suggest that the third film in the popular franchise starring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan will have its two lead characters dealing with ‘global emotional conflict.’

Meanwhile, Ali recently revealed that he is soon going to show the script of the third Tiger-film to Salman for his approval. He was quoted by the daily saying. “As soon as it is ready, I will share it with SK… There is always pressure working with Salman, and when you do a franchise, it just multiples. It is essential to write a bigger and better story.”