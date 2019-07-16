Actor Amitabh Bachchan has joined the bandwagon of the celebrities who criticised International Cricket Council for their ‘boundary rule’ that was applied during the Super Over match between New Zealand and England in the men’s World Cup finale.

On Sunday, two dramatic run-outs in the final over of England’s innings took the game into a Super Over with the scores tied on 241 after the end of 50 overs against New Zealand at Lord’s. However, with the Super Over also ending in a tie, the winner of the showpiece event was decided by the number of boundaries scored.

England scored 26 boundaries in total in the entire duration of the match as compared to 17 by the Black Caps and were thus crowned as champions.

Bachchan took to Twitter to mock the ICC rule and said in Hindi: “You have Rs 2,000, I have Rs 2,000. You have one note of 2,000; I have four notes of 500. Who is richer? ICC: The one who has four notes of 500 is richer.” (sic)

T 3227 – आपके पास 2000 रूपये, मेरे पास भी 2000 रुपये,

आपके पास 2000 का एक नोट, मेरे पास 500 के 4 …

कौन ज्यादा अमीर??? ICC – जिसके पास 500 के 4 नोट वो ज्यादा रईस.. #Iccrules😂😂🤣🤣

प्रणाम गुरुदेव

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 15, 2019

Actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal also slammed the sport’s governing body and tweeted: “Instead of changing M.S. Dhoni gloves, the stupid ICC should have changed their super over rules.”

Instead of changing @msdhoni gloves , the stupid @ICC should have changed their super over rules !!!! — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) July 15, 2019

Even filmmaker Anurag Kashyap expressed his dissent with the rules. He wrote, “If in a super over a country can win by the virtue of more boundaries then why can a country not win by the virtue of losing lesser wickets in the actual match? There is a serious problem with the your rules @ICC @cricketworldcup” (sic). A series of tweets then followed:

If in a super over a country can win by the virtue of more boundaries then why can a country not win by the virtue of losing lesser wickets in the actual match? There is a serious problem with the your rules @ICC @cricketworldcup — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 14, 2019

Its the most f***** bull**** and a biased rule .. is the super over , which is one f***** over , more important than the actual 50 over match … just asking @ICC @cricketworldcup — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 14, 2019

Hamari shooting cancel hoti hai baarish ki wajah se toh hum duckworth Lewis method nahin use karte hain , shooting afle din karte hain … — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 14, 2019

Honestly speaking @ICC has made cricket such a batsmen game and wickets really don’t matter. Its all about the batsmen scores & the wickets are treated like the lower caste. If there was equality between bowling and batting .. New Zealand would be a winner today @cricketworldcup — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 14, 2019

Earlier, many former cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma, Brett Lee, Yuvraj Singh and others criticised the ICC for the boundary rule.

(With inputs from IANS)