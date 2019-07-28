The Chandigarh Excise and Taxation Department fined JW Marriott with Rs 25,000 for illegally collecting tax on the exempted item after actor Rahul Bose released a video revealing he paid Rs 442 for two bananas he ordered at the hotel. The actor showed the bill he received with the bananas and it included 9 per cent CGST and another 9 per cent UTGST.

After Rahul’s video went viral on social media the other day, the department sent a show-cause notice to the hotel in Chandigarh and asked them to come out with a statement by Saturday. However, in the absence of any response, the department now slapped the hotel with a fine, reported news agency ANI.

Fine of Rs 25,000 imposed on hotel JW Marriott by Excise and Taxation Department, Chandigarh for violation of section 11 of CGST (illegal collection of tax on an exempted item) in connection with actor Rahul Bose’s tweet over the price of two bananas served to him by the hotel. — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2019

In a report published by The Indian Express, the Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner, Rajeev Chaudhary, mentioned that bananas come under the category of ‘tax-free’ fresh fruits, therefore, levying GST by the hotel was totally wrong.

As soon as Rahul’s video went viral, a three-member team was set-up by the department to investigate the matter and the show-cause notice was sent. Further, the team is also investigating if the hotel is paying due taxes to the government.