Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has bought a brand new Lamborghini Urus and the picture of him posing with the car is currently going viral on social media. The director of films like Golmaal series, Singham-series, Simmba and Chennai Express welcomed a swanky yellow coloured Lamborghini Urus to his collection and posed in style with the new buddy. It’s the same car, just in a different colour, that his good friend and Simmba-star Ranveer Singh bought a few days back. Ranveer drove a stunning red Lamborghini Urus on the roads of Mumbai and also attended a Bollywood award function while driving it to the red carpet.

The official Twitter handle of Lamborghini Mumbai shared the picture of Shetty with his car. The caption on the post read, “An extraordinary car for an extraordinary personality. Lamborghini Mumbai delivers Urus to one of India’s most successful filmmakers – @itsrohitshetty. The imposing design and versatile performance of Urus truly reflects his personality. With its distinctive silhouette with a dynamic flying coupé line, Urus is the perfect masterpiece he needed. #Lamborghini #LamborghiniMumbai #Urus #sincewemadeitpossible” (sic)

On the work front, Rohit is currently busy with his next directorial titled Sooryavanshi. The director has roped in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif for the fourth film in his cop-universe which has earlier seen Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh playing the roles of Bajirao Singham and Sangram Bhalerao, respectively. The film’s epic climax scene that features all the three cop-stars was shot recently at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Sooryavanshi is slated to hit the screens on March 27 next year.