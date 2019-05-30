Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has finally given a word about the remake of Mr. India, a 1987 Hindi film that features Sridevi and Anil Kapoor in the lead. The filmmaker had announced that he was making Mr. India again with Anil Kapoor. However, last year after the sudden demise of Sridevi, the plan was shelved. Now, as revealed by a news daily, the work has begun on the reboot of Mr. India. Boney Kapoor talked to the daily and said that the film is in the pipeline and the idea is to create a ‘reboot first’ and then take it ahead as a franchise. The filmmaker wants to make it look more contemporary and they have a ‘structure in mind. ‘

Mid-Day reported Boney saying that while nothing is finalised about the cast, the team is free to have anyone from the original film on board the new film. The daily quoted the filmmaker saying, “The idea is to create a reboot first, and then, make a franchise of it. It needs to be made more contemporary. We have a basic structure in mind. We haven’t decided on a timeline yet, but intend to make it soon.”

But, will director Shekhar Kapur, who helmed the original film, return to direct the reboot? Boney answered this by saying ‘if he is free, he can’. He said that Mr. India went on to become successful because of the cast and the crew and therefore, he would be happy to have everyone or anyone who wants to come back to be a part of the reboot. He said, “If Shekhar is free, he can direct it. The cast and crew made the film what it was, and if anyone from the original line-up wants to be part of it, they can join us.”

The producer, who tears up while talking about missing his beloved wife, added that he has got more reasons to make Mr. India again after the accidental death of Sridevi. He said that the film’s success established her as a powerful actor and not just a glamorous face on-screen. Boney went on to say that the film did something good for everybody and he was so impressed with the costumes of the characters that he paid a bonus to the stylist.

“We put up a large set near Versova beach. I was so happy with the costumes that I paid a bonus to the stylist. Amrish Puri as Mogambo was a masterstroke; he brought the character alive,” Boney said. More details about Mr. India-reboot are awaited.