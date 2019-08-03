Unaffected by the entire controversy that his previous social media post generated on the internet, filmmaker Karan Johar made a new post on Instagram and shared a picture of his kids Yash and Roohi. The director posted an image of his two kids who were born via surrogacy in the year 2017. Karan thanked the universe with his latest post for blessing him with the kids. The filmmaker wrote, “I love you universe for this blessing! #RoohiAndYash,” (sic) in the caption of the photo.

As soon as KJo made the post, he received many comments from the people of Bollywood. While Kajol wrote ‘so big’, Jacqueline also mentioned how the kids look so grown up in the picture. Others who commented include Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ekta Kapoor among others. Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram I love you universe for this blessing !!! ❤️ #roohiandyash A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Aug 2, 2019 at 10:31pm PDT

Karan has named his daughter Roohi, which is a rearrangement of his mother’s name – Hiroo Johar. His son is named Yash after his late father Yash Johar.

View this post on Instagram Saturday night vibes A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jul 27, 2019 at 12:17pm PDT

Meanwhile, Karan attracted a new controversy when he posted a clip on Instagram that showed a few Bollywood stars partying at his residence. The video was criticised for allegedly promoting drugs after an Akali Dal MLA accused the stars of posing under influence in the video. He tagged the video with #UdtaBollywood, taking off on the film Udta Punjab, which was about the drug menace in the state of Punjab and which, incidentally, starred Shahid. None of the stars in question or Karan himself spoke out on the matter.