Actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have begun shooting for their upcoming film titled Khaali Peeli in Mumbai. The poster of the film was released recently and the young stars are currently shooting at real locations in the city. In her latest interaction with a news daily, Ananya now revealed more about her next film and how much she admires her co-star Ishaan. The one film old actor, who will also be seen in Mudassar Aziz‘ Pati Patni Aur Woh, said she had been ‘dying to work with Ishaan’ for a very long time.

Ananya was talking to Mumbai Mirror when she praised the Dhadak-star and said she wanted to work with him ever since she saw his performance in his debut film – Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds. She added that she wants Ishaan’s talent and energy to reflect in her work on-screen. Ananya was quoted saying, “I had been dying to work with Ishaan ever since I watched him in Beyond The Clouds. I hope his energy reflects in my performance as well. He is such a talented actor. Both of us are young and it’s a lot of fun with youthful energy on set.”

Further, the actor who debuted in Bollywood with Student of The Year 2, said the character she’s playing in Khaali Peeli is out of her comfort zone and she had to prepare a lot for her role. She said she had to learn a distinct lingo for her character. “The character is completely out of my comfort zone as she doesn’t speak the way I do in real life. It’s interesting because I had to adapt to a new lingo and a different tone. We have experimented with my look as well,” Ananya said.

The actor also revealed that she started preparing for the Maqbool Khan-directorial when she was still filming her film with Kartik Aaryan. Ananya said she used to take her script to the sets in Lucknow and rehearse her lines aloud. “I had been juggling between the Pati Patni Aur Woh shoot and workshops for Khaali Peeli. Ishaan and I had a lot of reading sessions which helped me get comfortable,’ said Ananya.

Since the team has begun the shoot of the Ali Abbas Zafar-produced film, Ananya said she and Ishaan can be seen driving a taxi on the busy roads of Mumbai. The film is set for release on June 12, 2020.