Gorgeous will be an understatement for former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan who often leave fans smitten with their adorable camaraderie. The mother-daughter duo once again made our jaws drop as they treated fans to their picture this Saturday evening and immediately raised the bar for perfect selfie goals.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya uploaded the picture which is breaking the Internet for all the right reasons. The frame features them twinning in their smiles as they posed for the camera. Aaradhya’s multicoloured floral frock and matching hairband is a vision for sore eyes and will definitely add all the missing hues to one’s weekend. Aishwarya captioned the picture as, “My ETERNAL ANGEL (sic)” and smeared it with a plethora of emojis.

View this post on Instagram ✨🥰💖My ETERNAL ANGEL😍❤️😘😇🌈✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Sep 28, 2019 at 5:29am PDT

Madame Tussauds Sydney recently unveiled a wax statue of Bollywood diva and former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Aish has added another feather to her look! The statue is dressed in a pastel pink gown with hair tied up with a high puff. She will now have the “Lights, Camera, Bollywood” experience at Madame Tussauds in Sydney. Aishwarya Rai was the first Bollywood actress to have a prestigious Madame Tussauds figure created in the famous London attraction back in 2004. It’s clear that her celebrity status has gone from strength to strength with numerous figures now in Madame Tussauds attractions globally.

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan, which also featured Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will reportedly be seen in Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan.

Aishwarya also has in her kitty, Om Raut-directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which also stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in pivotal roles. Aishwarya will reportedly be essaying the role of Pooja bhan in the period drama on the life of Tanaji Malusare, unsung warrior of glorious Indian history and the military leader in Shivaji’s army.