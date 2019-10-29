Two days down and the Diwali pictures of Bollywood celebrities continue to spam fans social media feeds, much to their delight and treating them recently was megastar Amitabh Bachchan who gave an insight into the puja celebrations. Taking to his Twitter handle, Amitabh shared pictures with Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan which are sure to brighten up your day instantly.

Seen twinning in red, Aishwarya and Aaradhya featured in a picture performing the arti while Abhishek twinned with Amitabh in an off-white kurta. Jaya, on the other hand, looked radiant in a cream-coloured frock suit with golden work. The pictures were captioned, “On the auspicious festive week our love and prayers to all .. इस शुभ अवसर पे हमारी शुभकामनाएँ (sic).”

T 3532 – On the auspicious festive week our love and prayers to all ..

इस शुभ अवसर पे हमारी शुभकामनाएँ 🙏💕 pic.twitter.com/DcH2RaowNe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 29, 2019

Diwali 2019 was a grand celebration for Bollywood stars as megastar Amitabh Bachchan hosted a party at his residence Jalsa in Mumbai on October 27. Earlier, it was reported that Big B was hosting the bash after the gap of two years and the pictures from the festive night’s party made their way to social media platforms from where they instantly went viral.

The Diwali bash was attended by almost the whole of Bollywood and it was a starry affair with celebrities appearing in their sartorial best. From Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan to Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, celebrities looked stunning at Big B’s grand bash. Not only Bollywood but Abanis also graced the lavish party with their presence.

On the professional front, Amitabh was last seen in Badla. Big B is currently seen hosting season 11 of the television quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. He has wrapped up shooting for Soojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and is now busy with Chehre. Apart from these, he also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, where he shares screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Aankhen 2 in his kitty.